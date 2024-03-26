JUST IN: Omehia In Court, Awaits Judgment On Status As ‘Former Rivers Governor’

Judgment is about to be read by Justice Kip of the High Court of the Rivers division, on whether or not Celestine Omehia will be legally recognised as a former governor of Rivers state.

Background

After the tenure of Peter Odili expired, Celestine Omehia was elected and sworn in as governor of Rivers State on May 29, 2007.

Rotimi Amaechi headed to court to challenge the primaries that brought in Omehia.

After a legal battle, the court ruled that Amaechi was the validly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During the tenure of Nyesom Wike as governor of the House of Assembly, he enacted a law recognising Omehia as governor.

In 2023, however, the governor withdrew the recognition accorded to Omehia and demanded that he refund all pensions earned.

Omehia approached the court, demanding that he be recognised as a former governor of the state.

All parties are currently in court, and judgment is about to be read for or against Omehia.