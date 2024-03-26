One Soldier Killed As Pakistan Military Blocks Air Base Attack

Militants killed one soldier in an attempt to storm a major Pakistan naval air base in the country’s turbulent southwest, the military said Tuesday.

Security forces fought off the attempt and four militants were killed trying to enter the base in Turbat city on Monday night.

The attack comes days after security forces killed at least seven militants as they attempted to storm the offices of a Pakistan port considered a cornerstone of Chinese investment.

Pakistan has for decades battled a simmering insurgency in southwestern Balochistan province, where separatists hostile to Islamabad have often targeted foreign interests and police and military positions.

Monday’s attack was “thwarted due to the swift and effective response by the troops ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets,” the military said in a statement on Tuesday.

The assault was claimed by separatist group the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in a statement sent to media.

Ethnic Baloch separatists have long claimed their communities are not getting a fair share of wealth from the region, which sits atop huge reserves of natural resources.

They have frequently targeted Pakistani security forces protecting foreign investment projects.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the security forces’ “timely and effective” action that “averted a significant loss”.

