Soldiers’ Killing: Edwin Clark Faults Military’s Raid On Country Home

Elder statesman Pa Edwin Clark has faulted the invasion of his country home in the Kiagbodo area and that of his father in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State by the military over allegations of harbouring one of the suspects involved in the heinous killing of 17 military personnel in the Okuama community.

The nonagenarian leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) told journalists at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday that his country home in Kiagbodo was invaded by officers of the Nigerian Army on March 23, 2024.

The elder statesman, however, said that he has forgiven the military after receiving an apology from one of their commanders.

Pa clark also condemned the killing of the 17 military personnel in the Okuama community on March 14, 2024. He described the act as barbaric and must be punished.

The Defence Headquarters later released the list of 17 military personnel killed in the attack during a peace mission to warring communities in the area.

The Defence Headquarters said 17 personnel including the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion were killed.

The gruesome murder has continued to draw condemnation from authorities in Nigeria. Tinubu described it as an attack on the nation and gave marching orders to security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the attack.