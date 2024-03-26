Tinubu, Zamfara Gov Discuss Solution To Banditry

Governor Dauda Lawal has met with President Bola Tinubu to discuss the alarming increase in banditry and related criminal activities in Zamfara State.

The meeting was held on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A statement by the spokesperson for the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the governor briefed President Tinubu on the security situation in Zamfara, particularly the resurgence of attacks in some areas.

According to the statement, President Tinubu and the governor discussed various strategies and measures to tackle the insecurity, including enhanced security deployment, intelligence gathering, and community engagement programs.

The meeting also highlighted the need to address the root causes of the problem, such as poverty and unemployment, which have contributed to the rise in crime in the state.

“During the closed-door meeting, Governor Lawal informed the President that, over the past 13 years, Zamfara State has emerged as the hub of banditry in Northwestern Nigeria,” the statement read.

“The Governor appealed to President Tinubu for presidential intervention in providing the military with adequate personnel, weapons, and logistics, as they are insufficient in Zamfara. He also requested sufficient air support to assist ground troops.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the governor of his commitment to providing all essential support and logistics to the security forces to guarantee the restoration of peace in Zamfara.

“Furthermore, the President reaffirmed his administration’s position against negotiating with bandits and paying ransoms to kidnappers, actions that he believes only serve to empower them.”