Zulum Releases ₦1bn For Training Of Teachers In Borno

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has released ₦1 billion to train teachers across the 27 local government areas of the state.

During the inauguration of the newly appointed 27 educational secretaries for the local government education authorities in the state on Tuesday, Zulum said the training would include 1,000 teachers identified to have ‘O’ level certificates, and those without certificates but have the requisite experiences.

The secretaries were selected following the 2019 review of the state government’s compulsory education law for 2005. The law allows the political appointment of education secretaries with the status and privileges of a permanent secretary.

This comes two months after the suspension of teachers’ verification by the governor.

Before declaring open the training for the teachers, Zulum said his administration would prioritise the education sector which has reduced the number of out-of-school children from two million to 800,000 within the past five years.

Earlier, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Abba Wakilbe, decried the bastardised state of the education sector, which according to him, was orchestrated by poor administration.

Zulum also announced a monthly impress of N500,000, a Hilux van, and a golf wagon for each of the twenty-seven education secretaries to ease their operations at the LGAs.