Despite NLC’s Opposition, Abure Re-Elected As LP National Chairman

Despite the opposition of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Julius Abure has been re-elected as the National Chairman of Labour Party for a second term by a unanimous affirmation of delegates.

The Chairman of the National Convention and Deputy Governor of Abia State, Mr. Ikechukwu Emetu declared him the winner during the party’s national convention that held on Wednesday in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Abure has been having a running battle with the NLC leadership led by Joe Ajaero.

Earlier, the NLC called for Abure’s resignation as party chairman and the immediate constitution of a caretaker transition committee to organise a legitimate and all-inclusive national convention for the party.

On March 20, workers who were not allowed access into the party office gathered around the premises chanting songs against and demanding the sack of the Labour Party Chairman whom they accused of financial impropriety.

The leadership of rival camps in the party both faulted the picking of the LP by the NLC, though they disagree over the party’s leadership. According to the LP, the party’s leadership is not answerable to the congress.

Last Thursday, former NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, weighed in on the crisis, saying the LP is answerable to the congress.

Wabba, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said the party was formed as a platform for members of the union to exercise and defend their rights.

He said, “First and foremost, the Labour Party was formed by the NLC, in the realisation of a clear objective in the Constitution of the NLC. Under Article 3 and Item 1, the major objective of the NLC is to promote, defend and advance the economic, political, and social rights and well-being of Nigerian workers and pensioners,” he stated.

“We own the Labour Party; it was formed under the leadership of Pascal Bafyau, as Party for Social Democracy. Under Adams, organs decided to change the name to the Labour Party, and the first chairman was S.O.Z Ejiofor who later handed over to Dan Anyanwu.

“So, the essence of forming the party is to make sure that workers, pensioners, farmers, can be able to have a platform to exercise their rights, which is enshrined in Section 40 of the Constitution. The party was formed by NLC, and registered by NLC. It’s like you built a house, you got a C-of-O, then you rented the apartment, so you must have an interest in how the property is managed.”