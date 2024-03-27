Flights Disrupted As Protest Rocks Port Harcourt Airport

Flights were grounded at the Port Harcourt International Airport following a protest embarked on by some women from the Ipo community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The protesters all dressed in black blocked the airport roundabout gate which leads into the complex even as they brandished placards with various inscriptions some of which read: ‘What is our offence?’ ‘Over Seven Years of No NEPA Light,’ ‘No single access to mobile network,’ ‘No good access roads within Ipo community,’ among others.

The situation disrupted flights within the airport for about two to three hours.

A source inside the airport revealed to our correspondent that, “While arrivals weren’t affected, flights couldn’t depart because the passengers were prevented from getting into the airport itself. The disruption lasted till about 8 am after which the gates were opened.”

Amid the noise and commotion, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of traditional rulers, Sergeant Awuse, addressed the women and promised them that he would personally come with the airport management team to see to the improvement and development of their community.

He further requested the airport manager set up a team made up of members of the airport management to join him in the community on Friday.

Afterwards, the protesting women withdrew and opened the gates to the airport.