Hardship: Ogun To Begin Sale Of Rice To Residents At 50% Discount

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that his administration would immediately begin the sale of rice to members of the public across the state at half price to cushion the prevalent economic hardship in the country.

The governor also noted that the sale of the commodity will begin with public servants across the board, adding that it is the aspiration of his administration to return the purchasing power of public servants.

He spoke during the special Iftar (Breaking of Fast) organised for the League of Imams and Alfas in the state at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, on Tuesday evening.

“We have decided to commence the sale of rice. We will be selling it at the rate of 50% of the actual price,” he said

“We are going to commence with our civil servants. All our public servants across the board will buy rice at half the price.

“What is the reason behind selling to them? What we are trying to do is put them in the position they were before the inflation. The purchasing power that they seem to have lost because of inflation, we are putting them back in that position.”

The governor noted that a committee was set up to oversee the sale of the commodity to residents of the state, adding that selling at 50% discount would avail his administration to continue to buy more to be sold to the people.

He continued: “We have set up a committee. That committee has come up with the modalities on how we will sell the grain so there won’t be issues.

“We want to sustain this. If we say we want to be giving it to people as a gift, very soon, we won’t be able to sustain it. But, if we sell at the price it was sold before it becomes expensive, it will allow us to use the money to buy more and continue to sell.

“For those we know can’t afford to buy, those we call the poor, the elderly and the vulnerable, we will be giving them the rice free of charge.”

Abiodun, therefore, urged Muslim faithful to continue to live a holy life even after the fasting period, adding that they should endeavour to continue to pray not just for themselves, but for the state and the country as a whole.

The governor told the gathering that he would fulfil his promise to build a befitting secretariat for the League of Imams and Alfas, adding that the secretariat, when completed, would become the envy of other states.

Governor Abiodun noted that Nigerians will start to enjoy the dividends of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration with the gradual fall of the dollar, calling for more prayers for the president to succeed in his assignment.

While describing God Almighty as a deliberate God, the governor noted that it was a divine plan by the Almighty for both the Lent and Ramadan to hold at the same time so as to afford both Christians and Muslims the opportunity to pray to God for his mercies on the country.

He also called on the Muslim Ummar to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, show act of kindness during this period.

Earlier, the Secretary of the League of Imams and Alfas, Imam Tajudeen Adewunmi, commended Governor Abiodun for making it a point of duty to empower eight Muslim youths monthly, adding that he is a good person who doesn’t use his office to inflict pain on the people.

Special prayers were offered for the 72nd birthday celebration of President Tinubu billed for 29th March, as the governor was also conferred with the title of Ambassador of Peace in Islam at the event.