[LIVE] Delta 17: Tinubu, Govs Pay Final Respects As Military Holds Burial For Gallant Soldiers

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, led governors, federal lawmakers, military top brass, dignitaries, families and friends of 17 gallant military personnel gruesomely murdered in Delta State to lay wreaths in honour of the slain officers and soldiers.

The President was the Special Guest of Honour at the inauspicious occasion at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja.

The soldiers were murdered by vicious residents of the riverine Okuoma village on March 14, 2024 when the men in uniform were on a peace mission to warring Okuama and Okoloba communities in the area.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla were present to pay final respects for the fallen heroes.

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas led members of the both upper and lower chambers to honour the slain military personnel.

Governors Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), and Abba Yusuf (Kano) were conspicuously present alongside other members of their state executives.

The President joined the solemn assembly at exactly 04:10pm in “honour of our men of gallantry and valor” who paid the supreme price.

After the opening processions, prayers, laying of military accoutrements on caskets which housed the remains of the slain soldiers, and the sound of the bugle, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja, mourned the “gallant heroes”, saying it is highy demoralising that the citizens the soldiers tried to protect ended up killing them.

The slain military personnel responded to a distress call after a communal land dispute when they were gruesomely murdered.

The beheaded corpses of the slain soldiers were later recovered from a neigbouring rivers, while the stomachs and hearts of others were ripped off.

The Defence Headquarters later released the list of 17 military personnel killed in the attack.

The Defence Headquarters said 17 personnel including the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion were killed.

The gruesome murder has continued to draw condemnation from authorities in Nigeria. Tinubu described it as an attack on the nation and gave marching orders to security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the attack. The President also said the slain military personnel will be conferred with national honours.

The Senate, host Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, as well as civil society organisations have condemned the gruesome murder of the soldiers and called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

More to follow…