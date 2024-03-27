Nigerians Deserve To Know How Abducted Kaduna Pupils Were Released – Bukarti

Following the release of the abducted Kuriga schoolchildren in Kaduna State, a security expert, Bulama Bukarti, says the circumstances leading to their release remain unclear.

According to Bukarti, Nigerians deserve to know how the children who were abducted on March 7 from their school in Kuriga, Kaduna State were released.

“I have been investigating the circumstances of their release and whether anyone was arrested and what were the terms of the release or how were they rescued if they were rescued, I did not find any information to that effect,” said Bukarti, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

“As Nigerians, we have the right to know how our government is proceeding with securing us, how our government is using our resources and how our government is dealing with criminal elements or terrorists elements among us.

“We have the right to know by law but we also have the right to know as Nigerians so that we may have confidence in our country.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The security expert said the government needs to explain to Nigerians circumstances around the release of the Kuriga schoolchildren to quell rumours.

READ ALSO: Abducted Kuriga Schoolchildren Released After Weeks In Captivity, Says Gov Sani

After weeks in captivity, Kaduna State Government announced on Monday that 137 students abducted in one of the largest mass kidnappings in Nigeria in recent times regained their freedom.

The state governor, Uba Sani, who announced the release of the schoolchildren, however, did not explain how they were rescued, giving room to rumours that ransom was paid for their release.

‘No Ransom Paid’

The Federal Government wasted no time in dispelling the rumour saying no ransom was paid.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, said the victims were rescued through the concerted efforts of the security agencies in the country.

The minister said, “President Bola Tinubu is determined to end this cycle of payment of ransom to kidnappers. The government believes that this continues to encourage these kidnappers, these criminal elements to perpetrate this act within the Nigerian nation and it is the official position of government as announced here last week that ransom will not be tolerated. Ransom will not be encouraged ransom will not be paid by the government.”

Idris also reiterated the determination of the current administration to end abductions in the country.

He, however, warned that the Federal Government will not hesitate to deal with anyone found to be making reckless comments capable of exacerbating more security challenges in the country.