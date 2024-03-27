PHOTOS: 17 Military Personnel Killed In Delta Buried

Seventeen military personnel killed in Okuama in in Delta State on March 14, 2024 were buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Their burial were attended by President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas led members of the both upper and lower chambers to honour the slain military personnel.

Governors Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), and Abba Yusuf (Kano) were also present alongside other members of their state executives.

The 17 personnel including the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion were buried at 6pm after funeral rites.