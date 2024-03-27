Rivers APC Hits Back At Ugochinyere Over Comments

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hit back at Federal lawmaker, Ikenga Ugochinyere over his comments on the actions of the state assembly.

Ugochinyere had criticised the Rivers state House of Assembly for overriding Governor Fubara and enacting a law.

He also described the actions of the lawmakers as a recipe for chaos and legislative rascality.

The caretaker Chairman of the APC, Tony Okocha during an interaction with pressmen in Port Harcourt, referred to Ugochinyere as a “meddlesome interloper” who had no business in the affairs of Rivers state.

He also took a swipe at Governor Fubara, whom he accused of having no intentions to conduct local government elections.

Okocha said, “Rivers state has 13 Federal constituencies and I’m not aware that Ikenga who says he’s a member of the House of Representatives represents any of these 13 Federal Constituencies.”

“The last time we checked it’s clear to us that Ikenga represents the people of Ideato in Imo state and one wonders how he’s arrived to establish a nexus with Rivers state.”