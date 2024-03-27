Super Eagles Suffer 2-0 Defeat To Mali In International Friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday were beaten 2-0 by the Les Aiglesof Mali courtesy of goals from El Bilal Toure and Kamory Doumbia in the international friendly.

It was not the very best of nights at the Stade de Marrakech for Nigeria’s interim coach, Finidi George, who saw his side succumb to a spritely game play from the Malian side.

Éric Chelle men showed strong intent at the early stages of the match started the match with a controlled possession and precise passes putting the Super Eagles on the defensive.

They were soon rewarded for their early tempo after a lapse in concentration by Chidozie Awaziem, paved the way for Atalanta striker, El Bilal Toure to beat Stanley Nwabali from close range, just 18 minutes into the match.

The Super Eagles began to grow in confidence and gradually dominate possession but struggled to breakdown a resolute Mali defence as the first half ended with Mali maintaining their one-goal lead.

The second half was no different for Nigeria as Mali kept their discipline at the back to further frustrate the Super Eagles

The final nail in the coffin for Nigeria came in the 87th-minute when Doumbi found the back of the net