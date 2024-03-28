Hoodlums Attack, Set Police Station Ablaze In Anambra

Hoodlums have attacked and razed the Neni Divisional Police station in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Emerging reports suggest that the attackers numbering about thirty stormed the area at about 2am in the morning on Thursday, wreaking havoc on several buildings.

The State Police Public Relations officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the hoodlums attacked the police station with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He, however, stated clearly that the hoodlums did not take away any arms or kidnap any police personnel.

The police imagemaker further disclosed that the hoodlums were forced to flee after the police operatives subdued them in a superior fire-power adding that tactical operations are still ongoing in the area.

Mr Ikenga assured that more updates on the sad incident will be availed to the public in no time.

He did not give much details as regards the extent of damages done to the facility.