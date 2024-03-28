Military Declares Eight Wanted Over Murder Of Soldiers

The Defence Headquarters has declared eight persons wanted over their roles in the recent killing of 17 military personnel in Delta State.

The military released the list on Thursday at a briefing in Abuja.

Those declared wanted are Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbo (Aka Amagben), Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki; a traditional ruler, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukeywe; Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi.

During the briefing, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, called on Nigerians especially residents of Delta and adjoining states to assist the military with credible information that would lead to the arrest of eight persons allegedly responsible for the killing of seventeen soldiers in Okuama community in Delta State.

General Buba says the military remains determined to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act in Delta State, reaffirming its commitment to rescue all kidnapped and abducted victims in Nigeria.

The release of the list came hours after military authorities buried the 17 slain soldiers in a ceremony attended by President Bola Tinubu, governors, federal lawmakers, and other dignitaries.

At the event, President Tinubu promised support for the families of the victims, announcing scholarships for children of the slain soldiers including those in the womb.

He also conferred national awards on the soldiers.

“They have all been awarded now a posthumous national honour. The four gallant officers have been accorded the awards of the Members of the Order of Nigeria (MON),” Tinubu said.

“The 13 courageous soldiers who also lost their lives have been awarded the Officers of the Federal Republic medals.”

‘We Will Hunt You Down’

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja also re-echoed similar thoughts as Tinubu, assuring the families of the fallen heroes of support.

“The Okuoma killing has added to the care of the Nigerian Army and by extension, the Nigerian State, 10 widows, three of whom are four, five and eight months pregnant, 21 orphans, and many other dependents which include parents,” the army chief told the solemn gathering.

“While commiserating with the families of these gallant soldiers, I assure them that the Nigerian Army and the good people of this country will not leave them in the cold.”

Despite the “demoralising” incident, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa said it would not deter troops from restoring peace across the country, vowing to hunt down the perpetrators.

“To the perpetrators of this violence, who seek to sow divisions among our people, take this from me – our resolve will not wither, we will hunt you down, we will bring you to justice and we will restore peace and security in every nook and cranny of our dear nation.

“Your evil actions may cause pain and suffering but they will never extinguish the spirit of unity and resilience that burns within us,” the CDS said.