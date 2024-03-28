NAFDAC Cracks Down On Fake Bottled Water Syndicate In Rivers

In its continuous efforts in ridding the country of counterfeit goods, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has made a significant breakthrough by dismantling a fake bottled water ring.

The fake bottled water ring that produces counterfeit Eva water at Pipe Line Road, Eneka, Port Harcourt, were busted following a tip off.

According to a statement by NAFDAC’s Public Relations Officer for Rivers State, Cyril Monye, the perpetrators operated from a run-down shop masquerading as a pool house.

They filled used Eva plastic bottles with contaminated water sourced from a paint bucket, utilizing unhygienic rubber funnels covered with cloth as makeshift filters.

The illicit scheme involved affixing pre-printed Eva labels onto the bottles and sealing them with counterfeit Eva caps.

Monye revealed that during the raid, one distributor named Chibunna James was apprehended while in the process of loading the tainted water for sale.

While the ringleader of the operation remains at large, NAFDAC is actively pursuing leads to locate and apprehend them.

The NAFDAC Coordinator for Rivers State is urging the public to come forward with any pertinent information that could assist in the apprehension of individuals involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit goods.

Additionally, Monye disclosed that thirty packs of the counterfeit products were confiscated and transported to the NAFDAC office in Port Harcourt for further investigation.

He noted that the uncorked bottles were emptied and wasted to avoid circulation.