Tinubu Appoints Abdullahi Bello As CCB Chairman 

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abdullahi Bello as the new Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), pending confirmation by the Senate.

In a statement on Thursday by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President expects that the new CCB chair will lead the Bureau to realise its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality.

By the presidential pronouncement, Bello replaces Aliyu Kankia, who has been the acting Chairman of the Bureau.

“Dr. Bello is a consummate professional with more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services, and academia,” said Ngelale.

“The President anticipates that the new Chairman, upon confirmation by the Senate, will lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realization of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business and ensuring that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability.”