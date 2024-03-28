Troops Neutralize Terrorists, Recover Arms, Rustled Cattle In Borno, Katsina

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for counter terrorism operations in the North East in conjunction with Hybrid Forces on Wednesday neutralized one terrorist and recovered arms, ammunition and rustled cattle during a clearance operation on identified Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province enclaves within Gori general area in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a fierce firefight, the troops successfully overpowered and, neutralized one terrorist, rescued several rustled cattle and recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists. The recovered arms included 2 AK-47 rifles, 38 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, AK-47 Magazines, one Improvised Explosive Device and one motorcycle.

According to the army, in another operation in Katsina State, troops conducting offensive operation on terrorist camps, neutralized 2 terrorists at Garin Rinji general area in Batsari Local Government Area following a gun battle.

The gallant troops overwhelmed the insurgents with superior firepower, destroyed several hideouts and recovered 2 motorcycles and 25 rustled livestock during the operation.

Military authorities say the troops are still sustaining offensive operations to clear terrorists in the general area.