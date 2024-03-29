Give Nigerians Hope To Speak Good Of The Country, Bode George Tells Tinubu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has told President Bola Tinubu to fulfill his promises to the people of Nigeria, saying that it encourages them to speak of their country positively.

George, who was a guest of Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, was reacting to the President’s speech on Thursday where he admonished Nigerians to always pray for Nigeria and stop cursing the country.

The elder statesman said that President Tinubu’s speech is very heart-warming but Nigerians would want him to translate what he said into giving hope to them.

“Those are all appeals, what should follow is let there be some methodology economically, physically to ensure that you give hope to the people, especially young people who have no jobs, no future, no hope; that is what drives people in the opposite direction.

“And once there is abject poverty in the land, people will remain angry. I feel for our people and I want him (Tinubu) to translate what he has said which is quite heart-warming into giving the people a lot of hope.

“If there is no hope when you wake up in the morning, you don’t even know where you are going to go, you are not running for any job, you are not doing anything, to get a meal in a day was hell, people will resort in different directions,” George said.

He also appealed to Tinubu to reduce the security tension in the country, saying that since the President has pleaded for time Nigerians are ready to give him time to bring the ugly situation to an end.

George insisted that there was no way the 1999 Constitution could solve the issue of insecurity in the country.

He said the constitution should be revisited and the issue of establishing state police be taken seriously as it will complement the national police.

During Ramadan Iftar with traditional rulers and religious leaders at the State House on Thursday in Abuja, Tinubu had called on them to refrain from vilifying or denigrating the nation in the preaching.

The President emphasised the important role of religious leaders in shaping public opinion and fostering a sense of unity among citizens.

He urged the leaders to be more constructive in their criticism of those in elective positions.

President Tinubu also declared that his administration is determined to turn Nigeria’s challenges into prosperity.

He reiterated that no terrorist can defeat the collective will of Nigerians, no matter how hard they try to prey on innocent citizens.