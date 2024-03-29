Governor Otu Felicitates Tinubu At 72

The Cross Rivers State Governor, Bassey Otu, has described President Bola Tinubu, as a brave leader who is on a mission to change the socio-economic landscape of Nigeria.

Governor Otu, who was speaking through a press release signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Linus Obogo, felicitate Tinubu’s 72 birthday, described the president as a rare gift, whom God has brought at such a critical time as now to get the country out of the labyrinth.

Wishing the president God’s protection, good health and long life, the governor said: “I want to wish you, Mr. President, a special birthday as you clock 72 years today. You’re one of the most extraordinary and inspirational leaders of our time. Indeed, you are a rare gift to our country, Nigeria.”

While lauding the courage and tenacity of President Tinubu, the governor further said: “In less than a month as president, you demonstrated uncommon bravery, exemplary and fearless leadership, remarkable vision and Solomonic wisdom, even as you continue to lead with elegance and grace.”

Otu said “Despite the huge responsibility on your shoulders, daunting horizon to conquer, huge expectations to fulfil, and milestones to achieve for the country, you have kept your eyes on the ball, while staying focused and steadfast in steering the ship of the country with such nimble mind.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Cross River State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you, your Excellency on your birthday.”