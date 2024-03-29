Gunmen Abduct Two Worshipers In Ogun Church

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two worshipers from a Celestial Church in Mowe, Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The victims, Oladapo Seyifunmi and Oluboboye Abiola, were allegedly abducted and taken away by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The Command’s public relations officer, Omolola Odutola, disclosed that the incident happened on at the church near Oriyarin village, Mowe.

In a statement, Odutola said the gunmen fled through a thick forest behind the church after the abduction.

READ ALSO: Military Declares Eight Wanted Over Murder Of Soldiers

“On March 28, 2024, unidentified gunmen invaded a Celestial Church around Oriyarin village, Mowe, and abducted one Oladapo Seyifunmi and one Oluboboye Abiola, and escaped through the thick forest behind the church.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu , has been briefed about the incident and has ordered the immediate mobilization of security personnel to pursue the culprits,” the statement read.