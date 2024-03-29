Lagos Govt Arrests 63 For Crossing Highway, Street Trading

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps on Friday said it arrested 63 individuals at various locations for crossing the highway without using the pedestrian bridges, and for engaging in street trading.

In a post on his X handle, the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, listed some of the locations where the offenders were arrested as Oshodi Oke, and Ikoyi, among others.

He wrote, “63 persons were arrested yesterday by the officials of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial(KAI) at different locations in the state for crossing the highway without using the pedestrian bridge, and street trading,”.

Wahab added that the offenders have been charged to court for prosecution in line with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Protection Law 2017.

“Some of these locations are Oshodi Oke, Ile Epo, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Ajah, etc. They have been charged to the court for prosecution in line with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Protection Law 2017,” he added.

Last month, the Lagos State Government urged residents to make use of pedestrian bridges and described the crossing of major highways in the state as an offence.

It warned that defaulters caught would be prosecuted.