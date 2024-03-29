Madagascar’s Parliament Chief Stripped Of Post

The speaker of Madagascar’s parliament, a former supporter of President Andry Rajoelina turned government critic, has been stripped of her post, the High Constitutional Court announced.

The court decision removing Christine Razanamahasoa, 72, from the National Assembly was published Thursday evening, citing a “flagrant violation” of her party’s line of conduct and her role as speaker.

Just before the first round of presidential elections last November, Razanamahasoa, who had turned into a leading opposition figure, called for the polls to be suspended.

After weeks of opposition rallies denouncing an alleged plot to secure a second term for Rajoelina, she said the suspension was needed to ensure “peace” and “harmony” on the Indian Ocean island as political tensions soared in the election run-up.

A former magistrate, Razanamahasoa was justice minister before being appointed speaker of the assembly for a few months in 2014 — the first woman to hold the position. She was re-elected speaker in 2019.