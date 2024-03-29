Nigerians Mark Good Friday Amid Biting Economy

Christians across Nigeria have joined their counterparts globally to mark Good Friday – a prelude to the Easter celebration – amid the high cost of living and security challenges in the country.

Good Friday is a remembrance of the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. In cities across the country, some churches are expected to hold services. Processions tagged the Passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ would also take place.

At the Saint Peter Cathedral in the diocese of Bukuru, Plateau State, worshippers joined their counterparts to observe the day.

In his sermon, Curate of the Cathedral Reverend Adewale Kolawole stressed the importance of forgiveness.

To mark the day, top government dignitaries including President Bola Tinubu, governors, and others, felicitated the Christian faithful on the occasion.

Worshippers at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cathedral, Akure, Ondo State also observed the Good Friday mass.

Worshippers at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cathedral, Akure, Ondo State also observed the Good Friday mass.

‘Pursuit of a United, Peaceful Nation’

Earlier in his Easter message, Tinubu called on Nigerians to be compassionate to one another and work in unity. He called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of love, and sacrifice associated with the season.

“The President warmly greets Christians in Nigeria and around the world on this occasion, emphasising love, sacrifice, and compassion as the patent themes of this solemn season,” presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said.

“President Tinubu notes that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is an emphatic lesson for leaders and all Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion, and be steadfast in the pursuit of a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.”

Christians devotees re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during a Good Friday procession in Mumbai on March 29, 2024.

Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Security Beefed Up

NSCDC Deploys 2,300 Personnel In Rivers For Easter

Security has also been beefed up across Nigeria to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“In line with this commitment, the IGP has ordered round-the-clock security and protection of public spaces across the country,” Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said.

“The IGP has also assured all travellers who will be visiting their hometowns and other places within the country for the festivities of adequate security irrespective of the medium of such travels whether by road, air, waterways, or rail, as deployments have been increased and visibility patrols intensified in all areas including aerial patrol and surveillance,” the police spokesman added.

Inflation Rate Soars

This year’s Easter festivities come amid a biting economy shaped by the rising cost of living, plummeting value of the nation’s currency, and worsening security challenges.

In February, the country’s inflation figures pushed to 31.70 percent, rising from the 29.90 percent recorded in the previous month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Food inflation also moved to 37.92 percent on a year-on-year basis in February.

“The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, oil and fat, meat, fruit, coffee, tea, and cocoa,” the NBS said.