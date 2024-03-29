VIDEO: Escape Of Binance Executive Is Embarrassing, Says Ubani

A legal practitioner Monday Ubani says the escape of cryptocurrency Binance executive Nadeem Anjarwalla from custody is “totally embarrasing”.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) confirmed Anjarwalla’s escape from custody earlier in the week, adding another layer of twist to the Nigerian government’s crackdown on the cryptocurrency platform.

But reacting to the development, Ubani said Anjarwalla’s escape does not speak well about the country.

The human rights lawyer was a guest on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Watch his appearance below: