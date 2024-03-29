VIDEO: Tinubu Is A Workaholic, We Call Him ‘President No Sleep’ – Ngelale

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale has described the President who is celebrating his 72nd birthday today as a workaholic.

According to Ngelale, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Business Global programme, he and some other staff of the Presidency call Tinubu “President no sleep” due to how he works compulsively.

During the interview, the presidential spokesperson spoke widely on different projects the Tinubu administration has embarked upon and the ones that would come up later.

Watch the interview below: