Obasanjo Calls On Nigeria’s Leaders To Be Selfless

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigeria’s leaders to be selfless and consider it an opportunity to serve the people.

Obasanjo stated this on Saturday during a courtesy visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to the former Nigerian President, leadership is an opportunity and privilege.

He said the current economic realities require that those in authority make sacrifices and not think of themselves alone.

Obasanjo described as unfortunate, the present situation in Nigeria but was optimistic that the present situation would eventually turn around for good with time.

“The situation in Nigeria is hard, unfortunately so, but there is no bad situation that can’t be good but the question is when and how? All we should be saying to those who have the opportunity now (because it’s an opportunity for you to run the affairs of your country and look after your people) is: ‘it should not be me but we, not mine but ours, not my tomorrow but our tomorrow, not my generation but all generations including the generation coming. This is what sustainable development is all about. You don’t eat today and not remember the generation coming that they took have to eat, that is all it is.”

Obasanjo said he was in Benin City to pay dowry as his kid cousin was getting married to a Benin girl, and as courtesy demands, he visited the governor and Chief Security Officer of Edo State.

On the developmental stride of Governor Obaseki in the last seven and half years, Obasanjo said he has learnt a lot and is now better educated about things in the state both recent and in the immediate future.

On the secret of his good health and agility, the 87-year-old ex-president said, “The secret of good health is the grace of God. You must learn to grow old gracefully with the grace of God. I used the acronym “DREAMSC” which means, Diet, Rest, Exercise, Medicals, Social Interaction and Contentment.

“Exercise is important no matter how old you are, your medical is important, you should interact with people and not be alone or dejected and depressed. Be content with what God has done for you and if not you will run in circles.”