Police Destroy Terrorists’ Camps In Anambra Forest, Recover Six IEDs

Police operatives have destroyed some camps belonging to insurgents said to be attacking police formations in the state.

Some of the camps were discovered in Ogbunka forests, in Orumba South Local Government Area, Tochukwu Ikenga, police spokesman said in a statement on Saturday.

He said the police-led joint security force carried out the raid on Friday as ordered by the state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye.

Items recovered from the camps included “six Improvised Explosive Devices already primed for attacks and two walkie-talkies.”

“Yesterday, Friday, 29th March, 2024 The Joint Security Force raided the forests of Ogbunka in Orumba South LGA and found scattered camps of the insurgents. The cowardly criminals fled in the face of the onslaught.

“Also recovered were substantial food and groceries supply. All the camps were subsequently destroyed to deny the insurgents bases for launching attacks.

“The raid on the forests in search of insurgents and their camps is still ongoing with a view to eliminating the terrorists; rescuing abducted victims; recovering firearms and stolen vehicles in their possession,” Ikenga said.