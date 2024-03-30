Security Operatives Exhume Three Corpses From Suspected IPOB Camp In Imo

A Joint Military Operation in Imo State code-named Operation Udoka has raided a notorious camp located in Ezioha forest, in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

The camp was allegedly operated by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the raid on the camp, which served as an enclave for various nefarious crimes, the Army Commander, 34 Artillery, Obinze, Imo State, Brigadier General Usman Lawal, noted that the forest has also been notorious for torturing high-profile kidnap victims.

He added that the forest which bordered three local government areas of Oru East, Njaba and Mbaitoli was being controlled by one B44, a suspected notorious IPOB commander.

During the raid, three corpses were exhumed from a shallow grave in the forest while several car registration number plates, vehicle particulars, car keys and personal belongings believed to be properties of slain kidnapped victims were recovered.