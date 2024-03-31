APC Suspends Women Leader For Criticising Gov Sani, Gross Misconduct

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its state women leader, Maryam Suleiman, for alleged gross misconduct.

A suspension letter dated March 31st, signed by the APC chairman and secretary of Badarawa/Malali ward, Ali Maishago and Zakkah Bassahuwa respectively, says the women leader was suspended for allegedly defaming the character of Governor Uba Sani, and unauthorised publicity of the party’s dispute that discredited the personality of the governor.

She was alleged to have sent thugs to attack the political adviser to the governor, Manzo Maigari.

The letter noted that the women leader’s action is against Article 21, 2 (v) of the APC constitution. The party said the suspension is indefinite pending the investigation into the allegations.

In a viral video she made in the Hausa language, the APC women leader criticized Governor Sani’s statement on the huge debt burden left behind by former governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration.

Addressing stakeholders during a town hall meeting on saturday, Governor Sani said he inherited a debt burden of $587 million, n85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the El-rufai administration, a situation which he said has made the present government unable to pay workers salaries due to deductions from the federal allocation.

But reacting to the governor’s statement, the APC women leader through a video she posted on social media, accused Governor Sani of maladministration and warned him to stop blaming El-rufai for his failure.