CAFCC: Rivers United Edge USM Alger In First Leg Quarters

By Evbuomwan Irene
Updated March 31, 2024
USM Algers are the defending champions. X@CAFCLCC

 

Nigeria’s sole representative in the Caf Confederation Cup Rivers United edged defending champions USM Alger of Algeria 1-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Sunday.

Augustine Okejepha got the opener from Sadiq Adamu’s cross from the corner in the 10th minute of the first half. Rivers United wasted several other chances to double their lead in the game.

The reigning champions will host the Nigerian side in the return leg on Sunday next week in Algiers, Algeria.

