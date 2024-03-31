CAFCC: Rivers United Edge USM Alger In First Leg Quarters

Nigeria’s sole representative in the Caf Confederation Cup Rivers United edged defending champions USM Alger of Algeria 1-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Sunday.

Abubakar Adamu’s well-executed assist from a corner kick set the stage for Augustine Okejepha’s decisive goal and the advantage we take to Algeria pic.twitter.com/yp5f60zcSR — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) March 31, 2024

Augustine Okejepha got the opener from Sadiq Adamu’s cross from the corner in the 10th minute of the first half. Rivers United wasted several other chances to double their lead in the game.

Rivers United are upfront against the titleholders! 🥶#TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/VdNTUVwUCi — TotalEnergiesCAFCL & TotalEnergiesCAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) March 31, 2024

The reigning champions will host the Nigerian side in the return leg on Sunday next week in Algiers, Algeria.