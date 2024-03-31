Christians Mark Easter Amid Messages Of Hope, Love And Joy

Christians in Nigeria today join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Easter which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, symbolising His victory over death.

The celebration is culminated by the passion of Christ which was preceded by the season of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer and penance.

The Passion Week also referred to by Christians as the Holy Week was the period Jesus Christ suffered all kinds of humiliation in the hands of the Romans, resulting in his crucifixion on the Good Friday.

He was buried and on the third day, He resurrected and the celebration of His rise from the grave by Christians for over 2000 years has continued till today.

And as it always is, many churches in Nigeria are joining others across the globe to celebrate the Easter this year and have been enjoined to pursue love, peace and joy.

Imbibe virtues of love

In his Easter message, President Bola Tinubu called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of love, and sacrifice associated with the season.

“The President warmly greets Christians in Nigeria and around the world on this occasion, emphasising love, sacrifice, and compassion as the patent themes of this solemn season,” presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said.

“President Tinubu notes that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is an emphatic lesson for leaders and all Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion, and be steadfast in the pursuit of a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.”

‘Sacrifices’

On assumption of office since May 2023, President Tinubu’s administration has embarked on several policies that have had an effect on the economy and the masses.

Tinubu brought to an end fuel subsidy and currency controls, leading to a tripling of petrol prices and a spike in living costs as the naira slid sharply against the dollar. Inflation was at 31.70 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

But the current administration has repeatedly urged Nigerians to be patient over the reforms, which Tinubu says will bring more foreign investment to Africa’s largest economy.

Also in his Easter message, the President hailed the resilience and sacrifices of Nigerians, saying it is necessary for economic recovery.

“The President strongly commends Nigerians for the sacrifices they have made in the past few months for the nation to be steered to the path of recovery and sustainable growth, assuring them that the seeds of patience which they have sown are beginning to sprout and will in no time bring forth an abundance of good fruits.

“As Christians celebrate the victory of life over death as exemplified by the resurrection of Christ, President Tinubu assures all citizens that Nigeria will triumph over its challenges as his administration remains firmly committed to this end,” the statement read.

Atiku, Obi call for prayers

In his Easter message, former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, said it is a time for Nigerians to come together to pray for the peace of the nation.

The message which was posted on his X handle on Sunday, added, “Our shared experiences are bringing us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, when we are united in good conduct, we shall prevail.

“Our leaders at all levels should follow the virtues that define this season – sacrifice, love, and charity – and come together to help all Nigerians resolve the differences that divide us.

“We must not allow those who seek to divide us to pretend as if our problems are as a result of another ethnic or religious group.”

On his part, the candidate of the Labour Party in the last presidential election and a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, called on Christians to use this Easter period to pray for Nigeria for country to “crown our efforts with success.”

Obi’s message posted on his X handle partly read, “Just as Our Lord Jesus, who made very painful sacrifices for the salvation of the world, which today we celebrate His glorious resurrection, we all must continue to labour, in unity, for the good of our nation, knowing that our labours will not be in vain.

“I, therefore, call on all Christians, in the spirit of Easter, to continue to pray for God’s intervention in our dear nation, so that even as we labour, as humans, for the sake of our nation, God will crown our efforts with success, and make the New Nigeria even more possible, beyond our human efforts. I wish everyone a very Happy Easter celebration.”