Easter: Emulate Christ, Sacrifice For One Another, Akpabio Tells Christians

As the world celebrates Easter, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has urged Christians to imbibe Jesus Christ’s spirit of humility, love and sacrifice during and even after the celebration of His death and resurrection.

Akpabio, who stated this in his Easter message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, congratulated all Christians at home and in the diaspora for successfully completing the 40 days Lent and witnessing yet another Easter celebration.

READ ALSO: Govs Preach Love, Peace And Unity As Christians Celebrate Easter

He said, “Just as Jesus Christ in His humility and love offered Himself for the redemption of mankind, I admonish us all to emulate Him and make sacrifices for one another.

“Jesus Christ is an embodiment of love and as His followers, we are expected to radiate love in every aspect of our life, especially in this season of Easter.

“Let us, therefore, show love to one another, our neighbours, our leaders and our dear country. If we do not show love to our leaders and country, no one will do that for us,” he admonished.

“As we celebrate, let us not forget to pray too. Let’s continue praying for the betterment of our nation and our leaders and God listening to us, Nigeria will be great again,” Akpabio added.