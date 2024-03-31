Gov Kefas Approves N1bn For Gratuity, Directs Immediate Payments

Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has approved the sum of one billion naira for the payment of gratuity backlog.

The last time any payments were made was in 2011.

Governor Kefas, while signing the approval, directed the ministry of finance to ensure immediate payments of the overdue entitlements.

He regretted the delays and said his government would not abandon workers who had served their fatherland diligently.

Apart from the initial one billion naira, the governor also approved that a sum of 200 million naira be set aside each month to offset the backlog and continue the payments.

It would be recalled that Kefas, during the campaign, promised to offset pensions and gratuity in spite of the huge backlog.

The governor noted that it is unrighteous to deny workers who have slaved over the years their entitlements.

He said that his government will continue to service and make prompt payments of salaries, pension payments, and gratuities.

Assuring pensioners of Governor Kefas goodwill, the Permanent Secretary, Pensions, Mrs Rose Garba Ajiya, said the gesture will effectively end many years of anguish and frustration of aged pensioners.

She said herself and her team are well prepared to begin payments as all records are available and accurately kept.