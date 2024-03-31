Lawmaker Threatens Legal Action Against Air Peace Over Delays, Flight Disruptions

A member representing Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, has threatened to take legal action against the management of Air Peace Limited over irregularities.

The lawmaker, while addressing reporters on Sunday, noted that, the Nigerian airline has changed his flight from Business class to economy class after paying about N12 million from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport to Jeddah.

Ahmed, who boarded flight P4752 alongside his family to King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah for lesser hajj, said the flight was supposed to depart Kano airport on 27 March 2024, but it was delayed till the following day.

The Chairman House Committee on Interior explained that the legal action was imperative because the scenario that happened between him and Air Peace is one of the numerous abnormalities customers are forced to suffer in the Nigerian aviation sector.

READ ALSO: Govs Preach Love, Peace And Unity As Christians Celebrate Easter

He further expressed displeasure over the alarming cases of incessant delays, flight disruptions, and schedule changes without adequate notice to passengers by the management of Air Peace.

The lawmaker noted that the current record of flight disruptions, poor customer experience and poor handling of passengers by Air Peace is inhuman, unacceptable and must be addressed immediately.

He said his planned legal action against the operator of the airline would address the unabated ill-treatment being meted against passengers across the country.

He, therefore, vowed to work with his colleagues in the National Assembly to ensure that Air Peace and other errant airlines are sanctioned appropriately without fear or favour, noting that it is no longer business as usual.

He said: “I paid about N12 million for a business class ticket on 22 March 2024 and we were supposed to depart Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on March 27 to Jeddah for lesser hajj. But the Air Peace operator changed the ticket to economy class without compensation.

“Unfortunately, they delayed our flight till the next day. This is a clear case of a breach of contract by Air Peace. They should pay back the money otherwise I will be left with no option than to approach the court for a redress,” Ahmed added.

Another affected passenger, Ibrahim Shehu, called on the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other relevant government agencies to intervene and recover money paid to the Air Peace by affected passengers.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to wade in and stop the ongoing maltreatment of Nigerians and other travellers by Air Peace and other airlines in the country.