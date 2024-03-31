Olympic Qualifiers: Super Falcons Open Camp For South Africa Clash

Nine-time African champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, will open their training camp on Sunday ahead of the African final qualifying fixture for this year’s women’s Olympic football tournament against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa which will be played in Abuja on Friday.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade will be among the early birds and will be joined by home-based goalkeeper Linda Jiwuaku and defender Jumoke Alani.

READ ALSO: [CAFCC] Rivers United Edge USM Alger In First Leg Quarters

Young defender Shukurat Oladipo; veteran goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi; Japan-based Chidinma Okeke and Spain-based forward Gift Monday are expected in camp early on Monday.

South Africa’s delegation, including 24 players, will land in Abuja on Monday evening.

The return leg of the game will be on Tuesday, April 9th, 2024 in South Africa.