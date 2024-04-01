13 Killed, Two Injured In Kogi Auto Crash

Thirteen persons have died while two were injured in an auto crash in Kogi State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed.

Kogi FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Samuel Oyedeji, disclosed to Channels Television in Lokoja on Monday.

According to him, the sad incident occurred around 7: 30 p.m. on Sunday.

He disclosed that the accident involving a commercial Bus and an articulated truck occurred by Obajana Market along Obajana-Lokoja Road in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Sector Commander explained that the bus had packed behind a truck around the market for passengers to buy some things when the truck’s brake failed, and it rammed into the bus from behind.

“And as soon as the truck rammed into the bus, it immediately went into flames and burnt virtually all the passengers inside it.

“Also burnt were two trucks and a motorcycle,” Oyedeji said.

The bus was reportedly heading to Abuja from the southern part of the country.

“Our personnel, who were on rescue operations with Red Cross Nigeria and Police officers, couldn’t save the situation due to the fierceness of the fire.

“But the charred remains of the affected persons were collected while the two injured persons have been taken to Fisayo Hospital, Obajana for medical attention,” he added.

Oyedeji expressed worry that no hospital in Kogi agreed to take the charred bodies for keep, which might force the authorities to give them a mass burial if no relation came around.

The Sector Commander, who described the incident as “very sad and unfortunate”, cautioned motorists against over speeding and poor maintenance of their vehicles.

He said that motorists should always check their vehicles to ensure everything are in order before embarking on a journey to avoid road crash.