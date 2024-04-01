Army Reiterates Commitment To Fight Terrorism, Insecurity

The Nigerian Army has restated plans to combat terrorism and insecurity across the country in line with its philosophy to transform its officers into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving its constitutional responsibilities.

A goodwill message issued in Abuja to the army family by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ta Lagbaja on the occasion of the 2024 Easter celebration, said he had ensured and would continue to facilitate the implementation of quality training and equipping toward combating the myriads of security threats confronting the nation.

GOODWILL MESSAGE TO THE NIGERIAN ARMY FAMILY BY THE CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF LIEUTENANT GENERAL TA LAGBAJA NAM GSS psc(+) usawc CM FCM FCMH MSS ON THE OCCASION OF EASTER CELEBRATION 2024

“It gives me great pleasure to felicitate with officers, soldiers, and civilian staff of the Nigerian Army, as well as our family members, on the occasion of Easter Celebration 2024. This year’s Easter Celebration is unique in that it coincides with the Ramadan fast. Hence, it allows Christians and Muslims alike to reflect on God’s abundant grace on our nation, Nigeria and reminds us of the duties and sacrifices we must make towards God, humanity, and our beloved country. It also provides an opportunity to appreciate the love of God displayed through the sacrifices of our Lord Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind. The Lenten period characterized by self-denial, abstinence, prayers, and almsgiving, which heralded the Easter Celebration, also reminds us of the sacrifices, sometimes supreme, that officers and men of the Nigerian Army make to ensure that our territorial integrity is preserved at all times. I, therefore, congratulate officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for witnessing the Year 2024 Easter Celebration and urge you all to continue to espouse the values and virtues of love, peace, and sacrifice in the discharge of our constitutional responsibilities.

“ln line with my Command Philosophy, ‘To transform the Nigerian Army into a Well-trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities’, I have ensured the implementation of quality training and equipping toward combating the myriads of security threats confronting the nation. Accordingly, under my leadership, the Nigerian Army has continued to record tremendous successes in various operations at home and abroad. You all can attest to our achievements so far, especially in the ongoing Operation HADIN KAI in the North East and other internal security operations nationwide. As we continue to push towards the final onslaught on the adversaries troubling our nation, I assure you that the welfare of officers and soldiers, including training and provision of the needed equipment, will always be prioritised to enable us to discharge our constitutional responsibilities effectively.

“Let me use this opportunity to acknowledge and thank you, my officers and soldiers, for your doggedness in tackling the numerous security challenges bedevilling us as a Nation. You have displayed much commitment, courage, resilience, and professionalism. For this, I say well done and charge you not to rest on your oars until we have eliminated all forms of threat to our country. While still grieving the recent unwarranted and gruesome murder of our colleagues in Okuama Community of Delta State, which occurred on 14 March 2024, I urge you all to remain steadfast, diligent, and committed to the discharge of our constitutional responsibilities. I encourage you to continue to pray for the repose of the souls of our departed colleagues who paid the supreme price for the noble cause of keeping our beloved country safe. I will continue to prioritize the welfare of our officers, soldiers, and families, including those of our departed colleagues. I, therefore, charge you all to use this Easter Celebration to offer prayers against all forms of negative forces militating against the peace and progress of our dear Nation. It is also my sincere hope that the spiritual exercise of the Lenten Season and the lessons learnt will imbue us with greater zeal and dedication to our constitutional duties.

“On this note, I wish to use this medium to express my sincere appreciation to His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his continuous support to the Nigerian Army and the confidence reposed in me to lead this great Army at this period in our Nation’s history. I wish to reaffirm our unalloyed loyalty in the defence of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and our fatherland. The Nigerian Army remains committed, determined, and focused on ensuring the total defeat of insurgents, marauding bandits, and all other forms of external and internal aggressions disturbing the peace of the country.

“While urging all officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to use the season to pray for our continued successes, I wish our Christian faithful and, indeed, all Nigerian Army personnel and their families a wonderful and Happy Easter Celebration. Thank you and God bless,” he said.