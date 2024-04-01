Man Arrested For Stabbing Brother To Death

The Bauchi State Police has arrested one Isyaku Babale, a 30-year-old resident of the Anguwan Dawaki area of Bauchi metropolis, for culpable homicide after he allegedly stabbed his older brother to death during an argument.

A press release issued by the Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, said preliminary investigations conducted by the detectives attached, revealed that the suspect used a knife and stabbed his biological elder brother, Abubakar Balewa on the 31st March, 2024 at about 0400hrs after an argument that ensued between them.

Following a report received by the Divisional Police Officer, Township Police Station Bauchi, according to Wakili, detectives from the division were immediately drafted to the scene, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Wakili said despite the victim being rushed to the Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

The investigations further revealed the brothers used to fight one another using dangerous weapons, however, this time; the violent clash ended the life of one of them.

“The tragic incident was due to an altercation that ensued following the suspect’s plea to the deceased brother to stop taking Cold Patch liquid popularly known as ‘Sholi’ in their room because of the unpleasant odour of the liquid, and this led to a brawl.

“Shortly after a mediation, the suspect ran and picked a sharp object suspected to be a knife and stabbed the victim in his stomach.”

He said as soon as the detectives received the report, they initiated a manhunt for the suspect who was traced and apprehended near Kasuwan Shanu area of Bauchi metropolis.

He concluded by stating that the Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Mohammed, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.