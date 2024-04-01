Netanyahu To Be Discharged Tuesday After Surgery

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday, his office said, on the second day after a hernia operation.

Netanyahu went into hospital late on Sunday for the closely watched procedure as the nation’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip nears six months.

The premier “is feeling very well and continues to hold his daily routine -– including consultations and conversations -– from the hospital,” his office said, adding that his release was set for Tuesday afternoon.