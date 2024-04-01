US U-19 Manager Michael Nsien Indicates Interest In Super Eagles Coaching Job

United States of America’s men’s U-19 national team coach of Nigerian descent, Michael Nsien, has declared his interest in the vacant Super Eagles coaching job, as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) continues its search for a substantive coach.

While addressing a news conference in Abuja on Monday, Nsien says with his qualifications and experience, he remains the best man to succeed Jose Peseiro as the Super Eagles coach.

Nsien is one of the contenders for the Super Eagles job with ex-internationals Emmanuel Amuneke and George Finidi as well as other candidates being mooted.

The NFF advertised the Super Eagles coaching job, two weeks after Portuguese coach Peseiro left the job on the expiration of his contract.

READ ALSO: [Olympic Qualifiers] Super Falcons Open Camp For South Africa Clash

Despite living abroad, Nsien, who hails from Eket in Akwa Ibom State also believes he understands Nigerian football.

“I can bridge the gap and help us reach the level that we should be at in world football. It’s time to change course and move forward. I want to put smiles on the faces of our people,” he said.

He was first named head coach of the United States U-16 men’s national team in 2022 after his breakout from Tulsa Roughnecks where he served as an assistant before becoming the head coach in December 2018.

His active football was as a left fullback at the University of Dayton between 1999 and 2003, scoring nine goals in 73 appearances.