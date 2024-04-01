VIDEO: Why There Is Frequent Power Grid Collapse In Nigeria – Energy Expert

An energy expert Idowu Oyebanjo has highlighted various factors contributing to the collapse of the power grid, arguing that the solution to the issue is the decentralisation of the sector.

The national grid has collapsed twice this year, plunging millions of Nigerians into darkness. It also did the same multiple times in 2023 – up to 13 according to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited Bismark Rewane.

But throwing more light on the cause of the collapse, Oyebanjo listed vandalism as one of the key contributors.

“Power grid collapse occurs for too many reasons and these are very complex issues including vandalism that you have talked about,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today aired on Monday. “It is very important to state because if a power tower is vandalised, the electric overhead lines come down and then power is disrupted. So, that’s one major cause of grid collapse – vandalism. There is also the problem of generation and networks.”