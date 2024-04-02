Ahmed Musa Explains Why He Did Not Shake Hands With Kano Gov Abba Yusuf

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa says he did not shake hands with Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State owing to “cultural respect”.

A video of Musa at the Kano State Government House last month generated controversy on social media after the player was captured bowing to and not exchanging handshakes with the governor.

But on Tuesday, Musa explained that the gesture was out of respect for Governor Abba contrary to a widely-held notion on social media.

“It has come to my attention that a moment captured almost a month ago has unexpectedly become the center of attention on social media. It’s disheartening to see a simple act of cultural respect blown out of proportion. In our Northern culture, the gesture of kneeling, shaking hands, etc signifies the highest form of respect,” he wrote on his X handle.

“This was my intention when I greeted the Deputy Governor in such a manner. However, when it came to greeting the Governor, I chose to bow and not shake his hands, honoring him in a way that is deeply rooted in tradition.”

He described the controversy trailing the video as “unfortunate” especially considering Nigeria’s challenges.

“What’s even more disheartening are the comments questioning my respectfulness, especially from those who don’t know me personally. Let’s pause for a moment and reflect on where we choose to direct our energy. Shouldn’t it be towards finding solutions to the problems plaguing our society rather than getting caught up in needless distractions?”

“I urge us all to channel our collective efforts towards addressing the real issues at hand. Let’s focus on uplifting one another, fostering unity, and working towards a better future for all. And with this, I rest my case,” the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner wrote.