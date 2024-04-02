Bandits Kill Man, Abduct Wife, Neighbour In Zamfara

Armed bandits in the early hours of Tuesday killed a man identified as Ashiru Maigoma in his house, in the Bulunku area, an outskirt of Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The bandits also abducted the wife of the victim and his neighbour.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday

According to him, the bandits stormed the Bulunku area around 2am in an attempt to abduct Maigoma but he resisted, forcing the bandits to shoot at him.

“They (bandits) already had their target which was one Ashiru Maigoma, they entered his house to kidnap him but he resisted the bandits, and they shot him, kidnap his wife and his neighbour,” Abubakar said.

He added that a team of police tactical squad had been deployed to rescue the kidnapped victims unhurt.

“Police tactical team are already on the trail of the bandits and I assure you that the victims will be rescued safely,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have denied the report of the bandits’ abduction of worshippers in the area.