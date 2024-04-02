Benue APC Crisis: Tiv Leaders Reconcile Gov Alia, SGF Akume

The Tiv Traditional Council led by the Tor Tiv, Prof James Ayatse has brokered peace between the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

After the closed-door discussion, the estranged political allies who had been enmeshed in a cold war over the political leadership of the North Central state, embraced themselves to the cheers of their supporters.

The conflict reached its peak with the recent inauguration of a factional All Progressives Congress (APC) State Executive Council by the governor, a development that saw the police stepping in to take over the APC State Secretariat to forestall violence.

Worried by the worsening crisis, the Tiv paramount ruler and his council invited the duo to discuss the differences at Tor Tiv Palace in Gboko.

Ayatse told journalists that peace has returned between the two leaders and tasked all to walk the talk for the growth of the state.