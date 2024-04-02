CAN Faults FIRS’ ‘Offensive’ Easter Message, Demands Apology 

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says it is offended by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)’s message in celebration of this year’s Easter.

FIRS had posted the Easter message on its social media platforms, sharing a point of sales (PoS) machine, and wrote, “Jesus paid your debt, not your taxes”.

But CAN said the copy is offensive to the Christian faithful and wants the FIRS to apologise.

“This year, a public institution, which should be the bastion of exemplary conduct, has been implicated in disseminating content that is widely regarded as offensive and derogatory to the Christian faith,” CAN’s National Director, National Issues and Social Welfare Abimbola Ayuba said in a Tuesday statement.

“Such messages not only threaten the delicate fabric of our national unity but also undermine the efforts of countless Nigerians working towards fostering mutual respect among diverse religious groups.”

“In light of recent events, we call upon the management of the FIRS to retract the message and offer a public apology for the distress caused,” CAN said.

