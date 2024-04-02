Olympic Qualifiers: South Africa Will Get Needed Results Against Nigeria, Says Goalkeeper 

Bayana Bayana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart is confident of qualifying ahead of Nigeria in the race for the women’s football event of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The African champions are billed to play Nigeria in the first leg of the qualifiers on Friday in Abuja.

Though the South Africans know the quality of the Super Falcons’ side, Swart who featured at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, says her team knows what it takes to clinch the Olympics ticket.

“Playing against Nigeria is always a great battle, we are familiar with each other only because we have had battles for many years up until now and this one is no different,” Swart told CAF Online on Tuesday.

“I have full confidence in my teammates, and I think if we just stick to our strengths as a team and play for each other, we will get the results we need.”

After the first leg of the showdown, both teams head back to South Africa on Tuesday where the return fixture will take place.

The winner of the two-legged tie qualifies for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.