Rookie Lapeira Wins Tour Of Basque Country Sprint

French rider Paul Lapeira won stage two of the Tour of the Basque Country on Tuesday after two falls in the final kilometres split the peloton on a rainy 160km run from Irun to Kanbo.

This was a third win so far in 2024 for the 23-year-old AG2R rider Lapeira, who screamed with joy at the finish line.

“This is great. My first really big win. I went from 1.5km and they reeled me in, and I went again at 200m and it worked,” said Lapeira.

Slovenian veteran Primoz Roglic retained the overall 10-second lead he earned on the opening daytime trial ahead of Mattias Skjelmose and Remco Evenepoel.

But on this hilly six-day race British rider and former Giro champion Tao Geoghegan Hart was amongst the fallers.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard is the form rider on a start list that includes all the top contenders for the Tour de France except Tadej Pogacar.

While most the major overall contenders are present, almost none of the sprinters are and this stage was the only real chance for a sprinter to win on the hilly terrain of the Basque Country.

Stage three on Wednesday has six climbs and is the longest in the race it finishes Saturday with seven blockbuster climbs.