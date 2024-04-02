Troops Intercept Illicit Drugs In Ogun, Capture Armed Fighters In Ebonyi

The Nigerian Army troops deployed for counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, said it intercepted a total of 441 wraps of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa at Molegede village in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun state on March 29, 2024.

In a statement on its X platform on Monday, said the illicit substances were uncovered when being conveyed in a Mazda Saloon car, after the smugglers absconded, abandoning the vehicle on sighting the troops.

It added that the vehicle and illicit products will be handed over to the appropriate agency after preliminary investigations.

While giving an update on its operations in March, the troops also said it raided terrorists’ enclaves in a series of coordinated operations, resulting in the elimination of a significant number of terrorists in Katsina and Zamfara States.

It said, “In an operation in Zamfara State, on 29 March 2024 troops successfully raided the den of a notorious terrorists’ kingpin, Hassan Yantagwaye, in Tsafe Local Government Area. Yantagwaye and his group have been responsible for kidnappings and acts of terrorism in some parts of North West Nigeria.”

According to the statement, during the operation, the troops said it overpowered the terrorists in an ensuing gun battle, neutralising 3 of them and recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition. Troops also destroyed the terrorists’ camps.

In Katsina State, the troops on 30 March, 2024, said it engaged in a fierce gun battle with terrorists in Shawu Kuka, Shinda, Tafki, Gidan Surajo, and Citakushi in Kabai I and Kabai II within Faskari Local Government Area.

“The troops neutralised 8 terrorists and recovered 3 Locally fabricated guns, military uniforms and a large quantity of stolen grains. In Ebonyi State, troops conducting night patrols on 31 April 2024, encountered armed Effium militias along Urban Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“Troops overpowered the militias in a combat engagement that followed and captured one of the militias,” it said, adding that it also recovered one AK-47 rifle and 11 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

It said, “The suspect is currently undergoing preliminary investigation. The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the populace and will leave no stone unturned to rid the nation of terrorists and insurgents.”

While reacting, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant, General Taoreed Lagbaja commended the bravery and dedication of the troops in those successful operations, and assured the public of its unwavering commitment to executing its constitutional responsibilities.