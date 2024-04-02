World Autism Day: Remi Tinubu Calls For Early Diagnosis, Intervention

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called for an early diagnosis and intervention as the world marks Autism Awareness Day.

In a statement on Tuesday, the First Lady explained that an early diagnosis and intervention were crucial to ensure individuals with Autism, reach their full potential.

Acknowledging the challenges when caring for patients and families with autism, she advised parents and caregivers to pay more attention to autistic patients, and seek help when necessary.

She said, “As we mark World Autism Awareness Day, I celebrate the unique strengths and creativity of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

“The journey for families with loved ones who are autistic can be challenging. Today, I salute and celebrate their unwavering love and dedication. I also recognise the crucial role of community organisations in providing support, resources, and opportunities for individuals with Autism and their families.

“Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial to ensure individuals with Autism, reach their full potential. I urge parents and caregivers to be attentive to developmental milestones and seek professional help if any concerns arise.

“Together we can create a world where individuals irrespective of who they are and whatever challenges they face in life, are empowered, included, and celebrated for their unique gifts.

“God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”